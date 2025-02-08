The Shogun Family Tree And Rivalries, Explained

Mariko is ride-or-die for Toranaga, which might be a little confusing to show-only viewers considering they're not related by blood. On the surface, Mariko is loyal to Toranaga because she's married to Buntaro, the son of Toranaga's chief adviser, Toda Hiromatsu. But that still doesn't quite explain everything, because Buntaro's a terrible husband. You'd sure think, given the way Buntaro treats Mariko and the way Toranaga puts up with it, that Mariko wouldn't be loyal enough to enthusiastically go along with Toranaga's deadly schemes. Yes, samurai customs at the time would lead Mariko to be loyal, but the loyalty she displays throughout the Crimson Sky plan is on another level.

The reason boils down to what happened to Mariko's father, Akechi Jinsai. Jinsai revolted against the then-ruler of Japan, who he believed to be corrupt. The revolt worked out about as badly as you'd expect: Jinsai was not only captured and ordered to commit seppuku, but he also had to kill his entire family and end his bloodline.

The only survivor in his family was Mariko, who had just been married to Buntaro (who is under Lord Toranaga's command) and was thus spared from the order. (This was all part of the plan from her father, who knew there was a chance his rebellion would go wrong.) Although Mariko wanted to commit seppuku herself as a result of the tragedy, Toranaga told her that he had plans for her down the line. Toranaga's plan for Mariko, which we see play out in the first season's ninth episode, "Crimson Sky," allow Mariko to at least partially redeem her family name. After all, her family has a reputation for treachery, but here she is sacrificing herself out of fierce loyalty to a respected lord.

The Crimson Sky plan also lets her follow through on the death wish she's had for years now, and perhaps most importantly, it allows her to finish her father's dream of uniting Japan around a strong leader who can usher in an age of peace and unity. This is what Toranaga promises to do with his rise to power, and if the real-life counterpart he's based on is any indication, he'll mostly keep his word.