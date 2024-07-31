What Does A Movie Producer Do, Actually? Explaining Cinema's Most Confusing Job

It's often said that every movie and television show starts on the page, but that isn't always true. The kernel of a project can be just about anything, and, for Brian Udovich, who's worn a multitude of hats as the co-producer of such films as "All the Boys Love Mandy Lane" and "The Wackness," producer of "Bad Turn Worse" and, most recently, executive producer of "We're All Gonna Die," this is ideally where his job begins.

"What makes a producer is you have to own something other people want," says Udovich. "That can be an idea, that can be a comic book, that can be a book, it can be somebody's life rights ... it doesn't matter what it is. It could be a podcast, it could be a movie, it could be a TV show, anything like that. If you own that thing, then you have a poker chip to play with."

Udovich cites 10-time Academy Award nominee Scott Rudin as the one-time master of this approach. (Rudin's illustrious career appears to have ended in the wake of multiple misconduct and abuse allegations.) "On his level, you'd be taking it around and shopping it to studios, which ostensibly are banks, saying, 'I own this book. I need money. I think this will turn into a very profitable film.' The bank evaluates it, they give you the money to go do it. They think it's worth a certain amount of money. Now it's on you to go deliver it that way, and that is the most bare bones way to look at this. Independent film, same thing. I am going to produce this film in the absolute definition of the word producer."

From there, Udovich likens the pecking order to the world of professional sports, where the studios are the owner, the director is the coach, and the producer is the general manager. "Your job is to go figure out the coach," he says, "to figure out who the best person to guide this is, to help draft the players and casting people and [...] building everything around it. This is why the Oscar goes to the producer, because they're the ones that, at the end of the day, were responsible for starting this thing and delivering this thing and seeing it all the way through. The producer is the first one in and the last one out."

And once you're in, that's where the hard, boots-on-the-ground work of producing begins.