A Season 10 Moment In It's Always Sunny Had Glenn Howerton Cackling In Bloopers

Watching "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is hilarious, so one can only imagine what it's like to be in the same room when the gang are engaging in their over-the-top antics. The "Always Sunny" blooper reels have always been pretty great because there are so many fun little alternate line-readings and moments where everyone loses it, with a few rather funny highlights of their own. I get the giggles every time I imagine Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day cracking up talking about "the white hot cream" of a preteen Charlie in "The Gang Dances Their A**es Off," for example. Laughing can be contagious, and chuckling along with folks behind the gang is pretty easy, but apparently even star Glenn Howerton sometimes bursts into bouts of laughter when he thinks about how much he lost it during one particular moment in season 10.

On an episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast" where Day, McElhenney, Howerton, and writer/co-producer Megan Ganz discussed the show's bloopers, Howerton revealed that one co-star's specific delivery of a potentially edgy joke just sent him into hysterics every time. He even starts snickering thinking about himself laughing on that season's blooper reel. Who's to blame? Danny DeVito, of course.