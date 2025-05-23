15 Best TV Shows Like Downton Abbey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For viewers whose tastes run more to Masterpiece Classic than "Real Housewives" (no judgment), "Downton Abbey" is pretty much the ultimate comfort watch. Julian Fellowes' historical drama follows the aristocratic Crawleys from the day after the sinking of the Titanic into the Roaring Twenties, showcasing all the social changes experienced by the family, as well as their extensive staff downstairs. Their high-class problems provide the basis for many of the show's episodes, offering a lens to view the historical period peppered with deliciously aristocratic drama.

"Downton Abbey" ran for six seasons on ITV and PBS, earning 16 Emmy Awards and dozens more nominations. The show was such a success that it earned two feature film sequels — "Downton Abbey" and the vibrant and emotional "Downton Abbey: A New Era" — with a third, "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," slated for release in September 2025. But if you're looking for something to fill that Grantham-sized hole in your heart in the meantime, we've got just the ticket.

Here are the 15 best shows like "Downton Abbey."