Boardwalk Empire Stopped Steve Buscemi From Giving Up On Acting For Good

With "Boardwalk Empire," it's hard to imagine anybody in the lead role except Steve Buscemi. As Enoch "Nucky" Thompson, Buscemi created a conflicted and engaging character who gamed both the political and criminal systems of Atlantic City in the 1920s for personal wealth and at great personal cost. The actor's demeanor, humor, and unconventional choices could easily have been at odds with the historical sweep of the HBO Prohibition Era crime drama. Moreover, Steve Buscemi had never really been much of a leading man, instead delivering scene-stealing character actor work in movies like "Reservoir Dogs" or "Armageddon."

But he made the role of Nucky his own, veering far from the real-life inspiration for the character to give the show one of its finest assets: an edgy and ruthless man driven by greed and loss to navigate the vast network of alliances presented by the early days of organized crime. The show could be brutal, killing its darlings at a moment's notice.

While Nucky isn't the show's most exciting character, like Chalky White (Michael K. Williams) or Al Capone (Stephen Graham), he is a perfect fit for the show's themes as someone who is always "half a gangster." He is a psychologically rich character, and Buscemi's famously expressive eyes carry the performance through even when the writing falters.

While Buscemi's casting was essential to the show, both in terms of its contemporaneous success and its lasting legacy, it almost didn't happen. The actor had hit a bit of a drought before the show's production and found himself questioning if other career options might be worth pursuing. According to GQ, he was effectively on the verge of quitting the trade before "Boardwalk Empire" came along. But the show changed everything for him.