The Bridgerton Family Tree Explained

Unless you've completely sworn off all of Netflix's original series, it's pretty hard to have completely avoided "Bridgerton." The lush period romance took the streamer by storm, becoming one of Netflix's most watched series in no time at all. Revolving around the romantic exploits of a prolific Regency-era family, "Bridgerton" spends each season focusing in on one of the family's adult children as they search for love in the midst of the drama-laden London society.

But even if you've seen "Bridgerton," you would be forgiven for having all of the different characters mixed up in your head. There are a lot of people to keep track of, even just within the immediate Bridgerton family, without considering all of the various side characters. (It certainly doesn't help matters that the actors playing the three eldest brothers are difficult to tell apart at first glance.) If you find yourself wondering, "Wait, is he the artist or the one sleeping with the opera singer?" never fear — here's a quick primer to help you keep track of all the Bridgerton characters.