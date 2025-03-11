Simone Ashley & Hero Fiennes Tiffin's 2025 Rom-Com Is A Prime Video Streaming Hit

If you're not familiar with Simone Ashley at the moment, you soon will be. The British actor who first popped as the Untouchable Olivia in the Netflix comedy "Sex Education" has rocketed to streaming stardom as Kathani in Chris Van Dusen's period romance "Bridgerton," also for Netflix. The entire (quite large) "Bridgerton" ensemble just earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama (losing to "Shōgun"), and Ashley has confirmed that she will return for season 4.

If that's all Ashley had going on in her life, that'd be more than enough to confirm that she is a star fast on the rise. She's also in the cast of this summer's highly anticipated Brad Pitt racing flick "F1" from "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski, and is currently recording her first album with renowned producer/songwriter Fraser T. Smith. There's no guarantee that all of this is going to vault Ashley onto the Hollywood A-list, but, having been one of Variety's "Brits to Watch" four years ago, she seems to be arriving right on schedule.

And there's no better evidence for this than the fact that she stars in what is currently the top-rated film on Amazon Prime Video.