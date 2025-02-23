Why Jonathan Bailey Almost Didn't Play Fiyero In Wicked

Telsey told Variety that he initially met Bailey when he was starring in a queer, gender-swapped run of "Company" on London's West End, a role the actor took on in 2018. The casting expert was apparently impressed with Bailey's take on the Stephen Sondheim classic, but he wasn't available to join "Wicked" when the casting process began. With their first choice booked and busy, the casting team ended up holding auditions for months, but they could never find a Fiyero as perfect for the part as Bailey. According to CapitalFM, several actors have gone on the record admitting they were passed over for the part, including Nick and Joe Jonas, musician and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actor Spencer Sutherland, and actor and singer Ryan McCartan, who once played Fiyero on Broadway.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and shows that Bailey had been committed to had their schedules pushed back. In the mad dash to get productions rescheduled as the pandemic eased up, Bailey's other projects got moved to dates that weren't overlapping with the "Wicked" shoot. Though Telsey doesn't mention which shows in particular Bailey had to work around, he's had several fantastic leading parts in recent years, playing romantic hero Anthony Bridgerton in the second season of Netflix's uber-popular bodice-ripper "Bridgerton," and earning rave reviews opposite Matt Bomer in the sexy, heartbreaking historical drama "Fellow Travellers." He also headlined a West End revival of Mike Bartlett's play "C**k," and is due to play the title character in a London production of Shakespeare's "Richard II."

Bailey wasn't officially announced as Fiyero until 2022, and Telsey says he "might have been one of the last principals [cast]." Still, the casting director saw the whole thing as serendipitous. "It all worked out," he concluded. Bailey is, he says, "so charming, [so] talented, and he's so Fiyero."

"Wicked" is now available to rent or own digitally and on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. Bailey will return as Fiyero in "Wicked: For Good," due out in theaters on November 21, 2025.