Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey In Talks To Star As Fiyero In The Wicked Movies
From one yearning love story to the next — "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey is considering a break from the Ton to head into the fantastical world of Oz. Per Variety, Bailey is in talks to join the cast of Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" adaptation. The actor is being considered for the role of Fiyero, which would put him smack dab in the middle of a love triangle with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda. All the drama of your typical season of "Bridgerton," but with magic and singing? Sign us up!
In case you aren't up to date on your "Wicked" lore, the stage musical is set to make its big screen debut in a two-part feature adaptation, telling the story of the witches of Oz before the arrival of Dorothy. The films will focus on the connection between Galinda (whose name later changes to Glinda, aka the Good Witch) and Elphaba (who becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West). "In the Heights" director and movie-musical alum, Jon M. Chu is set to helm the film, replacing Stephen Daldry who dropped out of production due to scheduling conflicts.
Should Bailey be cast in the role, the production will have three stage musical alums to its name, between him, Grade, and Erivo. Before he was making audiences swoon as the Viscount Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey was known for his work onstage, where he starred in musicals including "Les Miserables, "Company," and "The Last Five Years." If you haven't heard him sing, then you should remedy that immediately so you can envision what a great Fiyero he would make for these films. The conflicted prince plays a crucial role in the story of these two witches, capturing both of their attention with his carefree nature and, most importantly, singing one-half of the show's magical duet, "As Long As You're Mine."
The latest on Wicked
While "Wicked" was originally expected to be a single movie adaptation, Chu announced earlier this year that it would be split into two parts. "We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two!" Chu wrote in a statement. "With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."
With "Wicked" still in the casting stages, we can expect more news to follow as production approaches. The release dates for both films are already set on the Universal Pictures calendar as Christmas 2024 and 2025. Besides Chu, the movies can also boast the participation of Stephen Schwartz, who penned the music and lyrics to the original Broadway show. Schwartz will adapt the "Wicked" screenplay with playwright and screenwriter Winnie Holzman ("My So-Called Life"). Marc Platt ad David Ston will produce.
Hot off the "Bridgerton" hype train, Bailey's schedule is getting pretty busy. He's set to play Matt Bomer's love interest in the Showtime limited series "Fellow Travelers," about a decades-long volatile romance, and will also star opposite Felicity Jones and Jason Issacs in "Maria," a comedy feature from British comedian Simon Amstell. But worry not, the Viscount Bridgerton is still expected to return for the third season of the steamy Netflix romance series.
Part one of "Wicked" is set to premiere on Christmas 2024.