Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey In Talks To Star As Fiyero In The Wicked Movies

From one yearning love story to the next — "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey is considering a break from the Ton to head into the fantastical world of Oz. Per Variety, Bailey is in talks to join the cast of Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" adaptation. The actor is being considered for the role of Fiyero, which would put him smack dab in the middle of a love triangle with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda. All the drama of your typical season of "Bridgerton," but with magic and singing? Sign us up!

In case you aren't up to date on your "Wicked" lore, the stage musical is set to make its big screen debut in a two-part feature adaptation, telling the story of the witches of Oz before the arrival of Dorothy. The films will focus on the connection between Galinda (whose name later changes to Glinda, aka the Good Witch) and Elphaba (who becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West). "In the Heights" director and movie-musical alum, Jon M. Chu is set to helm the film, replacing Stephen Daldry who dropped out of production due to scheduling conflicts.

Should Bailey be cast in the role, the production will have three stage musical alums to its name, between him, Grade, and Erivo. Before he was making audiences swoon as the Viscount Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey was known for his work onstage, where he starred in musicals including "Les Miserables, "Company," and "The Last Five Years." If you haven't heard him sing, then you should remedy that immediately so you can envision what a great Fiyero he would make for these films. The conflicted prince plays a crucial role in the story of these two witches, capturing both of their attention with his carefree nature and, most importantly, singing one-half of the show's magical duet, "As Long As You're Mine."