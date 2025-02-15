Why Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset Left Bridgerton
Many anticipated "Bridgerton" becoming a big hit on Netflix ahead of its 2021 Season 1 premiere, but no one would have guessed that it would immediately become one of the most successful streaming series of all time. Alongside shows like "Stranger Things," "Cobra Kai," and "Orange is the New Black," the Shonda Rhimes Regency romance saga has entered the all-time Netflix pantheon. And while that kind of success can make it appealing for actors to stick around for more time in the spotlight, Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page opted not to return.
Page's performance as Simon Bassett was an undeniably large reason why so many fans flocked to "Bridgerton" in its rookie year. So, why did the actor choose to move on to other projects? The answer is neither dramatic nor terribly surprising. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Page denied the theory that he left intentionally to avoid being typecast. "It's much simpler than that," he said. "I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs. That's it. That's the story."
In other words, Page was really only interested in the story and scripts that he signed on for. He didn't "depart" the series as much as he simply didn't sign a new contract for additional appearances. And while some fans would surely like to see him reprise his role as Simon some day, the seasonal structure of "Bridgerton" means that the story hasn't really missed him too much.
How Bridgerton wrote Simon out of the story
Because Simon is a duke, it makes sense for him to be out of the larger "Bridgerton" story as he attends to his duties. That's basically the explanation given in Season 2 when Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) shows up without him. While the Bridgerton family is incredibly close-knit, it's not too much of a stretch to imagine that Simon is still visiting, just off-screen.
Since the focus of the main story shifts each season, you don't really miss him too much. The nature of "Bridgerton" means that one season's stars are bound to become supporting characters, or even just cameos, later on. While Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) get more developed storylines in "Bridgerton" Season 3 by virtue of both actors returning, they're still fairly ancillary to the main plot, since their own season is over. Dynevor returned for a few scenes in Season 2, but she was entirely absent from Season 3, and it's likely that this trend will continue as the show moves forward. Stars get busy, and carving out time in your schedule for a handful of lines doesn't really make that much sense when the show in question is bound to continue indefinitely.
That's a dilemma that the series will have to confront eventually. By the time we get Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) starring in their own hypothetical seasons, how many of the older siblings will still be around to fill out the house? If you're Netflix, I imagine you put that question off for a bit and deal with it only once it becomes necessary.
Could Simon Basset be recast on Bridgerton?
At this stage, even Shonda Rhimes isn't holding out hope for Regé-Jean Page to return to "Bridgerton." But is it possible that Simon could make an appearance down the line with a different actor playing the part? "Bridgeton" has been willing to recast roles before, most notably in the case of Francesca Bridgerton, who was played by Ruby Stokes in a minor role in the first two seasons and then by Hannah Dodd for a larger role in Season 3. That said, it's highly unlikely that Simon would be recast, for various reasons.
First and foremost, some roles are easier to recast than others. Simon is only so popular because of Page's performance, so bringing him back with someone else in the role just doesn't make any sense from a fan-service perspective. Second, now that Phoebe Dynevor has also departed the show, there's nothing directly connecting Simon to the other characters. Sure, he still theoretically has a close friendship with Anthony, but that's not enough reason to recast the role, especially as Anthony himself continues to take a backseat in future season.
The good news for Page's diehard fans is that you can still rewatch "Bridgerton" Season 1 on Netflix any time you like (along with the show's other seasons), and it holds up pretty well.