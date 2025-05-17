What Happened To The Cast Of Just Shoot Me?

Even though it aired for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003, "Just Shoot Me!" isn't as appreciated as it should be. While it's rarely considered to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, "Just Shoot Me!" was a strong part of NBC's late-'90s sitcom lineup, following the lives of employees at a fashion magazine, namely the outspoken Maya (Laura San Giacomo) and her boss and father, Jack (George Segal).

The show's supporting cast also includes lots of great comedians, as well as a slew of guest stars like Joe Rogan, Jessica Walter, and Mark Hamill. It's even produced one of the greatest sitcom episodes of the past 30 years with "Slow Donnie," a season 3 episode featuring David Cross pre-"Arrested Development."

Whether you agree "Just Shoot Me!" is an underrated sitcom that you should check out or not, its cast has gone on to do quite a lot since the show ended. In case you're curious where the cast of "Just Shoot Me!" ended up after their time at Blush, here's everything you need to know about where you've seen (or heard) these actors since.