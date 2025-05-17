What Happened To The Cast Of Just Shoot Me?
Even though it aired for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003, "Just Shoot Me!" isn't as appreciated as it should be. While it's rarely considered to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, "Just Shoot Me!" was a strong part of NBC's late-'90s sitcom lineup, following the lives of employees at a fashion magazine, namely the outspoken Maya (Laura San Giacomo) and her boss and father, Jack (George Segal).
The show's supporting cast also includes lots of great comedians, as well as a slew of guest stars like Joe Rogan, Jessica Walter, and Mark Hamill. It's even produced one of the greatest sitcom episodes of the past 30 years with "Slow Donnie," a season 3 episode featuring David Cross pre-"Arrested Development."
Whether you agree "Just Shoot Me!" is an underrated sitcom that you should check out or not, its cast has gone on to do quite a lot since the show ended. In case you're curious where the cast of "Just Shoot Me!" ended up after their time at Blush, here's everything you need to know about where you've seen (or heard) these actors since.
Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo had quite a successful film career prior to "Just Shoot Me!," which included garnering critical acclaim for Steven Soderbergh's Palme d'Or-winning "Sex, Lies and Videotape." However, "Just Shoot Me!" was her first real foray into having a main role on TV as the whip-smart Maya Gallo, the protagonist of the sitcom who begrudgingly agrees to work for her father's fashion magazine Blush.
As it turns out, San Giacomo stuck around the world of television after "Just Shoot Me!," only appearing in a few movies since the show's cancellation, like recent indie films like "Honey Boy" and "Violet." She has yet to take on a main series role since playing Maya, but has made notable recurring appearances in several popular crime dramas like "Veronica Mars," "Saving Grace," and "NCIS." She also recently had a recurring role in season 3 of "Barry," which may have been thanks to her little-known work as the narrator of Oxygen series "Snapped: Killer Couples," a noted favorite of series creator Bill Hader.
Of course, it was always gonna be hard to top a show like "Just Shoot Me!," in which Ray Liotta had a fantastic cameo as himself for a several-episode-run as Maya's love interest. Outside the entertainment industry, San Giacomo has also spent the time since "Just Shoot Me!" ended doing great work raising awareness for cerebral palsy, which her son was born with.
George Segal
George Segal was the resident acting veteran of "Just Shoot Me!," having a decade-and-genre-spanning career including classics like "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," "California Split," and "Carbon Copy." His series regular role on the sitcom was the actor's first long-term television role, playing Jack Gallo, the absentee father of Maya who tries to mend bridges by offering her a journalism job at the fashion magazine he owns.
Obviously, Segal's career started winding down by the time "Just Shoot Me!" ended, with appearances in films being few and far between in the years after. Some of his more notable works in film post-"Just Shoot Me!" include the disaster film "2012" and the rom-com "Love & Other Drugs," playing the father of leading man Jake Gyllenhaal. After a brief stint on the short-lived TV Land sitcom "Retired at 35," Segal fully returned to being a TV regular from 2013 to 2021 joining the cast of "The Goldbergs."
Unfortunately, Segal ended up not being around long enough to see through the final two seasons of "The Goldbergs," as the Oscar-nominated star died in 2021. It's at the very least heart-warming to know that, after having a career as long and versatile as he did, Segal spent his final years in the main cast of a network sitcom, proving that out of all his best-known projects, "Just Shoot Me!" may have been the most impactful in setting the trajectory for the actor's future in entertainment.
David Spade
"Just Shoot Me!" came at a perfect time for David Spade, who had just wrapped his seventh and final season on "Saturday Night Live" the year before its debut. Spade had also made his mark in the world of comedy film a few years earlier with "Tommy Boy," the 1995 comedy co-starring his "SNL" partner Chris Farley (as well as the less-acclaimed "Black Sheep" the year after). Sadly, in 1997, Farley died of a drug overdose, which weighed heavily on Spade as his career continued in subsequent years, even though he was told he wouldn't make it without Farley.
On "Just Shoot Me!," Spade played a familiar personality in Dennis, the sarcastic and selfish assistant to George Segal's Jack. During the show's run, Spade also starred in the film "Joe Dirt" and lent his voice to the titular character in Disney's animated film "The Emperor's New Groove." After "Just Shoot Me!" ended, Spade continued to star alongside his former "SNL" friends, including Adam Sandler, Jon Lovitz, and Rob Schneider, in films like "The Benchwarmers," "Grown Ups," and "The Do-Over."
In addition to continuing to perform stand-up, Spade also had a short-lived talk show on Comedy Central, "Lights Out with David Spade," which he used to reunite with former "SNL" cast mates as well as the cast of "Just Shoot Me!" Since 2022, Spade and Dana Carvey have also been hosting the "Fly on the Wall" podcast, interviewing other "SNL" personnel.
Wendie Malick
Wendie Malick was TV royalty even by the time she joined "Just Shoot Me!," having appeared on the HBO sitcom "Dream On" and making appearances in classic programs like "Baywatch" and "Seinfeld," as well as a few notable films like "Scrooged" and "Apollo 11." On "Just Shoot Me!," she plays Nina Van Horn, the magazine's shallow fashion editor, but it's far from her last time starring in a network sitcom.
Since the end of "Just Shoot Me!," Malick has done a plethora of roles on TV, from starring in the likes of "Hot in Cleveland" to having a recurring role in the final season of "Frasier." Sadly, Malick didn't return for the "Frasier" revival on Paramount+, citing the unfortunate passing of her character's love interest played by John Mahoney. Thankfully, Malick's been busy in recent years with recurring roles on "Young Sheldon," "Shrinking," and "Night Court."
In 2024, she began starring in the Hallmark+ series "The Chicken Sisters," about rival fried chicken restaurants, which co-stars Lea Thompson and Genevieve Angelson. She's also gotten a lot of work as a voice actor, and you may recognize her as Chicha from "The Emperor's New Groove," Beautiful Gorgeous in "The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius," and Beatrice in "BoJack Horseman." Most notably, her voice lent itself to the main cast of "The Owl House," one of the best animated series on Disney+ right now.
Enrico Colantoni
You may recognize Enrico Colantoni from his appearances in films like "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" or "Galaxy Quest," but for seven seasons he was part of the main cast of "Just Shoot Me!" Colantoni played Elliot, the womanizing photographer for Blush who fronts the show's "will-they-won't-they" with Laura San Giacomo's Maya. However, Colantoni might have gained more recognition for a later role as Keith, the father of the titular character in the cult classic "Veronica Mars," which he reprised for each of its revivals.
While the series' star Kristen Bell apparently discovered her comedic chops during "Veronica Mars," she has Colantoni as her scene partner to thank, given his experience in the realm of sitcoms thanks to "Just Shoot Me!" "Veronica Mars" also reunited him with San Giacomo, who had a brief stint in the show as Harmony Chase, once again playing Colantoni's love interest. Colantoni also did a guest spot on "Hot in Cleveland," reuniting him with Wendie Malick.
More recently, Colantoni made appearances in shows like "Person of Interest," "Westworld," and "The Good Fight," but in 2024 he joined a slew of television series as a main cast member with "English Teacher" and "The Trades," both comedy series, as well as the drama series "Allegiance" on CBC Television in Canada (where Colantoni is from). He also recently lent his voice and motion-capture for "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle," a video game adaptation of the iconic franchise.
Rena Sofer
Rena Sofer was only on "Just Shoot Me!" for half of its final season, but made a huge impression as the tough Vicki Costa, a creative consultant at Blush. Previously, Sofer's television work included four years on the iconic soap opera "General Hospital," one season on "Melrose Place," and guest appearances across popular sitcoms like "Seinfeld" and "Friends."
Following her departure from "Just Shoot Me!," Sofer could be seen in even more popular shows like "24" and "Two and a Half Men," but in 2013 she surprisingly returned to the realm of soap opera with CBS's "The Bold and the Beautiful," which originally premiered in 1987. Sofer was on the show until 2022, spanning nearly a decade as the mysterious Quinn Fuller, considered by many fans of the show one of its best characters.
However, her departure from "The Bold and the Beautiful" was in service of another soap opera, her old flame "General Hospital." Sofer rejoined the soap opera in 2023, and has remained a staple of the series' current incarnation. Sadly, her film career was never too explosive, having only played supporting roles in films like "Keeping the Faith" and "Rock Slyde."
Brian Posehn
Brian Posehn had a recurring role on "Just Shoot Me!" as Kevin, the mailroom worker at Blush who nurses unhealthy crushes on several of the women he works with, including both Wendie Malick's Nina and Laura San Giacomo's Maya. A stand-up comedian by trade, Posehn was a source of goofy comedic relief throughout his recurring appearances on "Just Shoot Me!," which was quite fitting for a comic whose previous TV credits included the cult sketch series "Mr. Show with Bob and David" and sitcoms like "NewsRadio."
Posehn is probably best known today as a stand-up comic, having notably performed on Netflix's first true original production, "The Comedians of Comedy." Posehn has also been a writer and performer on "The Man Show," "The Sarah Silverman Program," and "W/ Bob & David," the latter being a short-lived Netflix revival of "Mr. Show." He's also made plenty of guest appearances on sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory," "Community," and "New Girl."
Aside from his thriving comedy career, Posehn has quite a bit of nerd cred, too, hosting the podcast "Nerd Poker," where he invites celebrity friends to play Dungeons & Dragons, and even penning a series of "Deadpool" comic for Marvel in the 2010s. You can even see him cameo in the very first episode of "The Mandalorian," which is especially ironic considering one of the comedian's most famous stand-up bits is his rant about George Lucas' re-edits of the "Star Wars" original trilogy.
Chris Hogan
Chris Hogan is another stand-up comedian who made recurring appearances on "Just Shoot Me!," namely in its first season as Wally, Maya's roommate who was abandoned by the show's later seasons to focus more on the work life of Laura San Giacomo's character. Even though some would label the character as unimportant to the show moving forward, Wally was a memorable part of its first season, but it wouldn't be the end of Hogan's time on television.
Notably, the same year as Hogan's singular-season stint, the comedian was also part of the cast of the iconic Fox sketch series "MADtv," of which he also only spent one season. Still, Hogan made quite the impression while sharing the screen with future Emmy winner Alex Borstein, as well as adopting the character El Asso Wipo from his previous performer, David Herman.
Aside from "Just Shoot Me!" and "MADtv," Hogan could be seen in other television shows like "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," and "Arrested Development," though these days his career in entertainment isn't very active. He claims to have sold shows to CBS, but as of 2025, nothing has yet to be made.
Simon Templeman
Simon Leeds, played by Simon Templeman, was a recurring character in the seventh and final season of "Just Shoot Me!" He's a British rock star who serves as a love interest for Wendie Malick's Nina Van Horn. However, Templeman is mostly known today as a voice actor rather than a live-action performer, having lent his voice to video game franchises like "Mass Effect," "God of War," and "World of Warcraft," as well as voicing Doctor Doom in several animated Marvel projects.
As for live-action roles, Templeman has made guest appearances in dozens of popular shows aside from "Just Shoot Me!" His biggest television role since the end of the NBC sitcom was ABC's "The Neighbors," centered on an average New Jersey family who move to a new neighborhood populated by aliens, who are led by Templeman, whose character takes his human name from popular American basketball stars.
Templeman has also made appearances in shows like "Home Improvement," "Monk," "House of Lies," and "The Orville." Plus, he's married to a former co-star from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," on which he guest starred, Rosalind Chao, who herself has quite a thriving career not just in the "Star Trek" universe, but with film appearances like the 2020 "Mulan" remake and the upcoming "Freakier Friday."
Rebecca Romijn
The entertainment industry was glued to their computer screens watching the official cast announcement for Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday," which included several surprises, including the return of Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in Fox's "X-Men" franchise. However, Romijn's debut as Mystique was predated by a recurring role on "Just Shoot Me!" as Adrianne, a supermodel who briefly marries David Spade's Finch (their noticeable height difference is often played for laughs) in the fourth season until they divorce a few episodes later.
While "X-Men" may be where Romijn found her stride, she's made plenty of appearances post-"Just Shoot Me!" that you wouldn't recognize given her lack of having scaly, blue skin and red hair. She was a main cast member on shows like "Ugly Betty" and "Eastwick," with guest appearances on popular comedy shows like "Key & Peele" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Most notably, like future "Just Shoot Me!" actor Simon Templeman, Romijn joined the "Star Trek" universe, taking over the role of Una Chin-Riley, also known as Number One, from Majel Barrett in the original series. Romijn first debuted as the character in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Short Treks," before reprising the role as a main cast member in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," helping the legendary sci-fi franchise no longer be lost in space. Hopefully, her presence in "Avengers: Doomsday" will do the same for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
David Cross
If there's any episode of "Just Shoot Me!" that has remained in the conversation for the show's best episodes, it's season 3's "Slow Donnie." The episode revolves around Maya meeting Elliot's brother Donnie, played by David Cross, only to discover that his "slowness" as a result of falling out of a tree as a child is a ruse invented by Donnie to be catered to throughout his entire life. Although it wasn't Cross' first foray in television, it's among the comedian's most memorable roles in his long career in entertainment.
Cross notably transitioned for stand-up comedy to TV in the mid-'90s with "Mr. Show with Bob & David," a cult sketch series he created with Bob Odenkirk, who he met as a writer for the short-lived sketch series "The Ben Stiller Show" and later co-created the debacle of a film that was "Run Ronnie Run." However, it was his later television appearances as Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development" and Todd Margaret in "The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret" that turned him into a huge star.
The film world has also been kind to Cross, with him playing the main antagonist of the live-action "Alvin & the Chipmunks" movies, as well as lending his voice to animated franchises like "Kung Fu Panda" and "Megamind." He and Odenkirk also revived "Mr. Show" for Netflix in 2015 as "W/ Bob & David," reuniting most of the same writers and cast members. Cross currently hosts the podcast "Senses Working Overtime."
Tom Kenny
You might not recognize Tom Kenny's face, but you definitely know his voice all too well. Like David Cross and Brian Posehn, Kenny was a sketch performer in the '90s who appeared on "Mr. Show with Bob & David," while also appearing in their feature film "Run Ronnie Run." However, from 1999 to present day, Kenny is best known as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants in the Nickelodeon show of the same name, cementing him as easily one of the best voice actors of all time for bringing the iconic cartoon to life.
However, Kenny has plenty of roles that aren't "SpongeBob SquarePants," including lending his voice to characters in "Adventure Time," "The PowerPuff Girls," and "Transformers," as well as video games like "Spyro the Dragon." Even Kenny's wife, Jill Talley, is a voice actor known for her work as Karen on "SpongeBob SquarePants," as well as also appearing in "Mr. Show."
As for "Just Shoot Me!," Kenny had a recurring role as Persky throughout the show's second season. It's obviously far from his most notable work in a prolific career on voice acting, but it helps to know that Kenny's career was big even before he ever started voicing SpongeBob. Thankfully, he seems to have no qualms being known as the character, given that recently he and fellow voice actor Bill Fagerbakke began lending in-character commentary to NFL broadcasts airing on Nickelodeon.