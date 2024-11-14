Why An Original Frasier Cast Member Won't Return For The Revival

After two seasons of the "Frasier" revival series, the show still can't shake the feeling that had it managed to assemble the surviving cast from the original series, it would be much better. That's not to say the new series is as bad as some reviewers have made out, but there's no doubt "Frasier" 2024 just feels odd without the original gang.

There's more to this feeling than the lack of the original ensemble, though. A "Frasier" revival just felt a bit off from the moment it was announced. Aside from the fact Kelsey Grammer was saying not-so-modest things about his character being the key to "Frasier," (and overlooking the contributions of the outstanding ensemble in the process), there was the fact that the actor had clearly been struggling career-wise before rebooting his beloved '90s sitcom — the truly abject "Money Plane," in which Grammer put together an airborne heist being one rather lamentable example. When you add in the fact that all of this was happening amid our nostalgia-obsessed monoculture, resurrecting the great Dr. Crane was, at the very least, a bittersweet prospect for fans.

It was only later that we discovered Grammer and his new showrunners, Chris Harris and Joe Cristali, originally intended to bring the whole "Frasier" gang back and had to pivot at the last minute when only Grammer would agree to return. Of course, John Mahoney, who played the titular psychiatrist's father Martin Crane, had passed away in 2018, but everyone else seemingly just passed on the idea of returning — which considering the aforementioned issues surrounding the revival, made a lot of sense.

Since then, we have seen numerous former "Frasier" guest stars return, alongside Roz actress Peri Gilpin in a recurring role for season 2. But even as the show becomes slowly more populated by characters fans remember from the original, that same sense that something is just off persists. Now, a former "Frasier" cast member has voiced their reasons for not returning, and it kind of sums up that very feeling.