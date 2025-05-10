10 Years Ago, A Truly Bizarre Battle Of The Sequels Went Down At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I don't understand how they're not still shooting that film, and I don't understand how hundreds of people aren't dead." Those are the words of "Ocean's 11" director Steven Soderbergh in 2017, marveling at the cinematic classic that is 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road." 10 years later, its place in cinema history is unquestioned.

It might then surprise many people to know that "Fury Road" did not top the box office when it arrived in the summer of 2015. Despite its reputation, it was actually not an outright hit upon release. In stark contrast, Universal's "Pitch Perfect 2" opened directly against Miller's long-awaited fourth "Mad Max" film as counterprogramming and, in defiance of most Hollywood logic at the time, won the day. Both movies were part of a summer full of female-driven movies. Both of them walked down very different paths that converged on one fateful weekend.

"I went shopping at Target before the holidays, and all the DVDs for 'Pitch Perfect' were all sold out. And I was like, 'Oh, there's like something happening here,'" screenwriter Kay Cannon said to Variety in 2015. Something was happening indeed in the form of a bizarre, fascinating box office battle.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at the showdown between "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Pitch Perfect 2" a decade later. We'll go over how both films came to be, what happened when they hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of those respective releases, and what lessons we can learn from them a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?