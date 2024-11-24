Why Peacock Canceled The Pitch Perfect Spin-Off Series Bumper In Berlin

The "Pitch Perfect" franchise is kind of a strange beast, and it's not just because of the acapella. Despite the fact that the movies follow the law of diminishing returns, with each entry being just a bit less aca-awesome than the last, the spin-off Peacock series, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," is actually a lot of fun. With showrunner Megan Amram at the helm, "Bumper in Berlin" was a sweet, silly continuation of the "Pitch Perfect" movies that fully leaned into its main character, Bumper Allen. Played by Adam DeVine, Bumper was more of a villain in the first "Pitch Perfect" movie before eventually becoming a protagonist in his own right, and DeVine's annoying-little-brother-esque performance is, well, pitch perfect. Throw in Flula Borg reprising his role as Pieter Krämer from "Pitch Perfect 2," "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland as his assistant and Bumper's love interest, "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil as Pieter's famous ex, and the rest of the incredible cast (including Udo Kier!!!) and "Bumper in Berlin" is full of some seriously talented, watchable people.

"Bumper in Berlin" follows Bumper after Pieter sees his viral video mashup of "99 Luftballons" and "Take On Me" and decides to bring him to Berlin to help him chase his dreams of being an acapella superstar. It did well enough that Peacock ordered a second season in January of 2023, but in September of the same year that decision was reversed and the show was effectively canceled. So what the heck happened?