Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Stars On Their Continued Trend Of Inappropriate 'Ship' Names [Exclusive Interview]

Adam, you've been playing Bumper Allen off and on, for over a decade at this point. How do you keep the character from feeling one-note after all these years?

DeVine: Well, I think that's what I was so excited about doing the series. In the movie, especially the first movie ... the second movie, I got to do a little more and show some more range, but for the series, I'm excited to show Bumper as a fully realized human being.

He's definitely shown so much growth! I'm very proud of him. Sarah, over to you. The songs in this show sit so beautifully in your voice, so I was curious if you could share the process of what it was like learning or developing these songs.

Hyland: Oh. Well, there are a couple of original songs that I sing. The one at the end is written by [OneRepublic lead singer] Ryan Tedder, which is just a dream come true for me. I'm just so honored to be able to sing an original song of his. But it was kind of crazy how fast everything was. We would get the demo and then have to know it in a day or two. So we were rehearsing, or whenever I was in my trailer or on my set chair or anything like that, I would just have my AirPods in, rehearsing before I had to go and actually do it. Because it was really fast. But thank you so much. That means a tremendous amount to me, you have no idea.

Oh, I'm so happy to share! Adam, back to you. Tell me about the "Sour Pickles" bit. Were they actually that sour? Were they actually even pickles?

DeVine: They were marshmallows! They've got weird food in Germany. [jokes] No, they were sour pickles. But I like pickles a lot. People were coming up to me and being like, "Ugh, pickles? Are you going to puke? What?" And I'm like, "Pickles are delicious. I love pickles." So I think I would do really well on that show. Basically, it was like a spoof on or a take on "Hot Ones," where you eat the hot wings and Sean Evans interviews you. And I've done that before. And I ate all 12 wings or whatever they give you. So I think if "Sour Pickles" was a real show, I think I'd do pretty well on that one as well.

Oh, perfect.

DeVine: I'm a human garbage can, so I'll eat anything.

Relatable. Same.

DeVine & Hyland: [laughs]