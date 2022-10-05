Bumper In Berlin Trailer: It's The Return Of YouTube A Capella Mashups From 2013
The long-awaited series spin-off from the "Pitch Perfect" film trilogy is almost here, and they've got a ridiculous teaser trailer to show for it. Rather than focusing on the women of the Barden University Bellas, the new series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" is centered on Adam Devine's character from the franchise. Fortunately, it seems like our cries were heard to not just call the show "Pitch Perfect," but alas, the easily identifiable IP had to be shoehorned in like the "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey" title change, to make sure audiences understand this is a related series.
The show sees former antagonist and current franchise favorite Bumper Allen (Devine), enjoying his new life in Germany after one of his songs becomes a huge hit in Berlin. Bumper sees this as his chance to reach similar heights of fame like similar crossover superstar, David Hasselhoff. The series is being executive produced by franchise star and "Pitch Perfect 2" director Elizabeth Banks alongside Max Handelman through the pair's Brownstone Productions. Additional executive producers include Paul Brooks and Scott Niemeyer of Gold Circle Films, Devine, and Megan Amram ("The Good Place") is serving as showrunner. This is all good news and a sign that this series isn't just a cheap cash-grab, but a sincere spin-off in the hands of some comedy greats.
Watch the Bumper in Berlin trailer
It seems that Bumper has finally caught on to the a capella video trends of early 2010s YouTube, most notably by groups like Pentatonix. He sets up his camera to record his first video vlog, complete with a poorly blurred out background, before diving into a mashup cover of Nena's "99 Luftballoons" and A-ha's "Take On Me." Giving Devine the ability to record seven different versions of himself, all with varying performance styles, is pretty dang hilarious, but the clear reference to a YouTube style that hasn't been popular in almost a decade is some excellent commentary on Bumper's character constantly being out of touch.
All things being fair, he totally nails it, right down to the German pronunciation of Nena's hit single. For a teaser trailer for a series about vocalists, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" hits all the right notes. While the teaser only shows Bumper in all of his viral-fame-seeking glory, Devine will be joined by a killer line-up including the return of "Pitch Perfect 2" star Flula Borg, "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil of "The Good Place" and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" fame, and newcomer Lera Abova. Directors include Todd Strauss-Schulson ("Isn't It Romantic"), Richie Keen ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Maureen Bharoocha ("Saved By The Bell").
"Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" begins streaming on Peacock beginning November 23, 2022.