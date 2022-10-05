Bumper In Berlin Trailer: It's The Return Of YouTube A Capella Mashups From 2013

The long-awaited series spin-off from the "Pitch Perfect" film trilogy is almost here, and they've got a ridiculous teaser trailer to show for it. Rather than focusing on the women of the Barden University Bellas, the new series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" is centered on Adam Devine's character from the franchise. Fortunately, it seems like our cries were heard to not just call the show "Pitch Perfect," but alas, the easily identifiable IP had to be shoehorned in like the "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey" title change, to make sure audiences understand this is a related series.

The show sees former antagonist and current franchise favorite Bumper Allen (Devine), enjoying his new life in Germany after one of his songs becomes a huge hit in Berlin. Bumper sees this as his chance to reach similar heights of fame like similar crossover superstar, David Hasselhoff. The series is being executive produced by franchise star and "Pitch Perfect 2" director Elizabeth Banks alongside Max Handelman through the pair's Brownstone Productions. Additional executive producers include Paul Brooks and Scott Niemeyer of Gold Circle Films, Devine, and Megan Amram ("The Good Place") is serving as showrunner. This is all good news and a sign that this series isn't just a cheap cash-grab, but a sincere spin-off in the hands of some comedy greats.