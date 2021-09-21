Pitch Perfect TV Series With Adam Devine Will Sing Again On Peacock

According to a Peacock press release, Devine will star in "Pitch Perfect" and reprise his role as Bumper Allen, "the vocal villain whom we love to loathe." Here's the official description of the show:

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in "Pitch Perfect," Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

The mention of Germany has me wondering if this show is going to bring back Flula Borg ("The Suicide Squad") to reprise his role of Pieter Krämer, the leader of the German powerhouse group Das Sound Machine from "Pitch Perfect 2." No other cast members have been announced yet, but it certainly seems like an easy way to include another familiar face.

Devine is fine in the "Pitch Perfect" movies, but the real reason to watch them for Anna Kendrick (and Hailee Steinfeld in the third entry). I wonder if they were asked to come back and turned down the opportunity – I suppose they're both busy enough that they might not have time for a commitment like this. But Bumper has always been a second-tier jokester whose entire schtick is being purposefully obnoxious, so one of my first thoughts upon reading the news that he would be starring in this show is that this "Pitch Perfect" has the potential to get very exhausting very quickly.

Frankly, the idea for this show sounds a little sweaty. But there's one behind-the-scenes name listed on this project that has me hopeful the whole thing could turn out surprisingly well.