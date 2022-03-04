Peacock's Pitch Perfect Series Casts The Good Place And She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil And More

Tahani Al-Jamil may strive to sit, stare at nothing, and silently scream for the rest of time on "The Good Place," but the actress who plays her, Jameela Jamil, continues her reign as one of the busiest women in show business. Peacock's upcoming "Pitch Perfect" series, based on the film trilogy of the same name, has announced the cast members who will be joining Adam Devine, who will reprise his role of Bumper Allen, and Flula Borg, who will reprise his role of Piëter Krämer. Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place," "She-Hulk"), Sarah Hyland ("Modern Family," "The Wedding Year"), and Lera Abova ("Anna") have all been announced as series regulars. The show is due to begin production sometime soon in Berlin, Germany.

The Barden Bellas are surprisingly not the focus of the new series, instead focusing on Devine's Bumper Allen, who moves to Germany after pulling a Hasselhoff when one of his songs becomes a smash-hit in Berlin. The musical-comedy series will be executive produced by trilogy star and "Pitch Perfect 2" director Elizabeth Banks alongside Max Handelman through the duo's Brownstone Productions. Additional executive producers include Paul Brooks and Scott Niemeyer of Gold Circle Films, Adam Devine, and comedy treasure Megan Amram. The "Pitch Perfect" films took in nearly $600 million at the box office, with "Pitch Perfect 2" earning the he highest opening weekend for a musical in history, the biggest opener for a first-time feature film director, and the second-largest opening for a female director.