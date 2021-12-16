The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Trailer: The HBO Comedy Returns In January

André joins the series as Lyle Lissons, a cowboy-hat-wearing Evangelical who pitches the Gemstones family on his idea for a Floridian Christian resort called Zion's Landing. Judging by the Gemstones' deeply dysfunctional history, the proposed paradise will probably turn out like Fyre Fest but with Bibles. André is one of the most unpredictable comedians in the game right now, and the Danny McBride-created series thrives on chaos, so he's an exciting addition to the cast by all counts.

Andre isn't the only new face joining "The Righteous Gemstones" this season. Jason Schwartzman is also on board, playing a reporter who has a scoop on the Gemstone family. The trailer doesn't reveal much about what he knows, except that it's not about patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman). The first season of the show established that the family has a laundry list of dirty secrets, from extra-marital affairs and drug-fueled parties to a violent hit-and-run. Schwartzman's character seems to be playing the straight man, but in a series as off-the-wall as "The Righteous Gemstones," it's likely he has some secrets of his own.