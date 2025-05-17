Every Major Shirley Jackson Movie And TV Show, Ranked

The earliest of the Jackson adaptations is also the weakest, if only because it's both a lesser Jackson story and held back by the limitations of the era. Based on Jackson's third novel, "The Bird's Nest," Haas's film follows a young woman named Elizabeth (Eleanor Parker) who has three separate, distinct personalities: the shy Elizabeth, the volatile Lizzie, and Beth, the well-adjusted mix of the two. Dr. Wright (Richard Boone) must try to help her become Beth permanently, as both Elizabeth and Lizzie are self-destructive in their own ways.

Though it came out in the same year as "The Three Faces of Eve," which won an Academy Award and also featured a woman with multiple personalities and three identities, "Lizzie" has mostly become a footnote in film history. Jackson herself had a mixed reaction to the movie, reading the screenplay at one point and finding it reductive, comparing it to an "Abbott and Costello" film, then later seeing the film and telling a friend she "thought it was very good," and "much improved" over the first screenplay she had read. It would be interesting to see female take on "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" with a psychological twist adapted for contemporary audiences, and while "Lizzie" has its great moments, "The Bird's Nest" deserves another shot on the screen.

