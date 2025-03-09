Liam Neeson And Owen Wilson's Supernatural Horror Movie Is A Late '90s Visual Delight

Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House" draws us into its gothic, macabre world even before we set our sights on the titular mansion. When we finally see the scary residence, Jackson's haunting prose etches the picture of a house that observes and reacts to human presence, being every bit sentient as its inhabitants. The true horror, however, lies in the unspoken fears evoked by such a horrible, surreal place. When the mansion brings out the worst anxieties in our protagonist, Eleanor Vance, it's hard not to slip into her shoes and absorb some of her fears.

As the key to capturing the heart of Jackson's chilling tale is to explore these subtleties, few adaptations have managed to reinvent the book's premise on its own terms. The most effective and notable effort (so far) is Mike Flanagan's "The Haunting of Hill House," which uses Jackson's haunted house tale as a loose foundation to navigate grief and its generational hold over the Crain family. While Flanagan's tale enriches the novel's world by diving deep into character-psyche, Robert Wise's eponymous 1963 adaptation delivers a serviceable, surface-level interpretation of Jackson's work. Although deeply flawed, Wise's version is an unforgettable visual spectacle, thanks to cinematographer Davis Boulton's clever use of light and shadow to induce fright and claustrophobia.

However, there's a third oft-forgotten adaptation of Jackson's novel that did well at the box office, despite receiving mostly negative reviews from critics. I'm talking about 1999's "The Haunting," which doesn't have much going for it except some grand, gorgeous set design. But pretty aesthetics cannot salvage a horror title that isn't frightening or suspenseful, nor can it mask the absolute lack of depth it brandishes from start to finish. This is a shame, as the film stars some really capable actors, including the scene-stealing Lili Taylor, whose shining presence is complemented by Liam Neeson, Owen Wilson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones' listless characters. So what exactly went wrong here?