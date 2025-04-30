Every Harlan Coben Netflix TV Series, Ranked From Worst To Best

Of all the Harlan Coben Netflix adaptations on this list, "Fool Me Once" just might be the most divisive among fans. It's one of, if not the most popular, results of the collaboration between Coben and the streamer as of writing, as well as one of our favorite Netflix limited series of all time. This could be because it benefited at the time of its release in 2024 from both the previously garnered positive buzz of already released Coben Netflix series (most of which we've yet to discuss on this list), as well as the continued support of British super-producer Danny Brocklehurst. In addition to the fact that Brocklehurst was responsible for the best of the Coben Netflix series, he's an early Coben adapter who turned his novel "The Five" into a riveting British crime drama all the way back in 2016.

This is all to say that, unlike most of the shows previously discussed, "Fool Me Once" is not only a watchable show if you buy into Coben's style, but a decent entry in the crime genre. Michelle Keegan leads the series as Maya Burkett, a veteran mourning the death of her wealthy husband Joe (played by, you'll never guess, Richard Armitage), who died in a freak, cover-of-night shoot-out that has yet to be solved. Though she held his body in his arms as he bled out into the street, she still sees his ghost everywhere she goes — including on her daughter's nanny cam. Coben resorts to the "Are you really sure they're dead?" trope once more here, but Brocklehurst manages it much better here than the creatives behind "Gone for Good," for example. He's apparently the perfect visionary to render Coben's unwieldy work with the breathless, guiltless drama and thrills it's built upon.

