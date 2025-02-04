12 Best Horror Writers To Read If You Like Stephen King

Stephen King needs no introduction, having written himself — quite literally — into any horror writer hall of fame. There's something about Stephen King's books that hit differently, as he pens real stories about people put into the most haunting of situations. No one walks away from a King story unscathed. neither the characters nor the readers.

While King is prolific enough, it's good to expand the horizons and discover other similar horror writers. Now, these aren't the clowns who ask ChatGPT to write a story in a Stephen King style for them, then present it to the world as some form of high art because a machine puked it out for them. No, these are the authors who either have King's influence sprinkled over their work or apply similar traits to their writing style, but they still find the space to add their own personal touches and make it authentically them.

It's important to bear in mind that King has served as an inspiration for several generations of novelists, so there will be a number of names missing here that just missed the cut-off mark. Sorry, folks, but to quote Frank Sinatra, "That's life." From Paul Tremblay to Joe Hill, let's take a look at the best horror writers to read if you like Stephen King.