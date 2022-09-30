My Best Friend's Exorcism Writer On Using A Demonic Force To Explore Teenage Fears And Hopes [Exclusive Interview]

I've heard the book called "The Exorcist" meets "Heathers," which is a take I'm not sure I agree with, but I do think like "Heathers," this film digs into how teenage girls can be particularly cruel in a discreet way. It's not socially acceptable to be outwardly aggressive, so teen girls get real good at barbed insults. I'd love to hear how you approached violence and cruelty in this film and if you had any rules for how far it'd go?

That's a really good question. I always say I love teenage girls stories because, especially in the context of horror, puberty is horror. Every day, the stakes are so high. Every day is life or death in high school. In this movie, we dug into how particularly that can be true for girls. Not only in that our bodies are totally out of our control, which is really terrifying. That was one of the main things that drew me to this. That's a scary time, you're physically changing. I thought that was a nice metaphor, like Gretchen is out of control of what's going on with her. But every teenage girl can relate to that. You almost feel possessed. You're moody, your boobs are sprouting, zits are coming out all over. Some of your friends are six feet tall Amazons, and then other people still haven't changed at all. They're still like no hips and no boobs. It's a very strange time.

The other part is what you point out, which is that girls can really give it to one another in ways that really shape you for the rest of your life. Like going through that gauntlet and getting your tools sharpened to deal with the meanness, or figuring out if you're one of the mean girls or one of the nice girls. I don't think young people like categorize each other the way we did when I was in high school. Like, there's not nerds and jocks anymore. But I hazard to guess that some of that stuff is always going to be true. We'll just name it something different.

But as far as your question about how far to take it, Christopher Landon and I did have some conversations, especially about the rating. We did pull back on some things for the sake of the rating. Some of the early drafts had a lot of gore and body horror, which I think was appropriate because of its themes. But there were things that were cut. There was a scene where Wallace, the jock, had crabs crawling all over his body. So there were things deemed to be too much. There's an area where we pulled back. Yeah, there were a lot of ways we could have gone. We could have gone way gorier. In the end of the book, there's an amazing sequence where they're doing the exorcism. There's wind blowing everywhere in this realm, and we couldn't afford it. So we had to get creative with trying to build as much with the interpersonal stakes, but not go so far as to be overtly cruel. It could have gone so far that you stopped relating to Gretchen. If she were too terribly mean, you wouldn't believe that this foursome were really in love with one another. So we were careful with that too.

I think some movies... This is not gonna sound nice, but sometimes when men write teen girls, I think it's easy to do two dimensions and not that third. We're just mean and snarky. But there's something behind when we're snarky. Usually, that's because you're drawn to the person. You're almost jealous of them. You want to be like them. You kind of love them. You're spending so much time talking about them on the phone because you're fascinated by them. Teen girls can become, for lack of a better word, rockstars to one another. There's a lot going on in their minds.