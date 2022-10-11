Goosebumps' R.L. Stine Thinks This Is Stephen King's Scariest Story

The R.L. Stine-to-Stephen King pipeline is real. If you were a kid who grew up reading "Goosebumps" or "Fear Street" under the covers, there's a good chance your adulthood has at some point involved cracking open King classics like "It" and "The Stand." I only got my hands on a few "Goosebumps" books as a kid, but I still wore out my copy of "The Cuckoo Clock of Doom" from rereading it so much. Now, as an adult King fan, I can clearly see the fingerprints of one horror master's work on another, and I'm not alone. In a new interview with Yahoo, Stine himself looked back on 30 years of "Goosebumps" and gave credit to King for the idea that scares him most.

"I think Stephen King's scariest book is 'Pet Sematary,'" Stine told the outlet, before admitting with a laugh: "I've stolen that premise four or five times." With bibliographies as prolific as these two authors, there's bound to be some crossover, but it's very funny to hear that Stine admits some of his plots came straight from King's disturbing 1983 novel.

Like Stine says, "Pet Sematary" is a chilling story: it follows the Creed family, headed up by campus doctor Louis, as they endure tragedies culminating in the loss of toddler son Gage. Only, the family's new home is built near a burial ground that may or may not have the power of resurrection, and Gage's death drives Louis to consider testing the boundaries of what should be possible in order to make his family whole again. While "Pet Sematary" is often remembered for its zombie cat and zombie baby, it's first and foremost about coming to terms with the idea that you can't stop tragedy, even in your own family.