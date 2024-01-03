A New Harlan Coben Thriller Has Landed On Netflix And Viewers Are Hooked

Author Harlan Coben exploded onto the literary scene in 1995 with "Deal Breaker," the first book in the long-running Myron Bolitar novel series. Myron Bolitar was a former basketball player and current sports agent who became embroiled in a string of sports-related murder investigations. There are 16 Myron Bolitar books and three in the YA Micket Bolitar spin-off series. Coben has also authored 19 standalone thrillers, and it's entirely likely you idly picked up one of his books at the airport. His most recent novel was the 2023 thriller "I Will Find You."

Coben is also notable for being the source of multiple new Netflix TV shows. A 2018 article by Deadline noted that Corben signed a massive plum deal with the streaming service to adapt 14 of his titles into either movies or TV series, to be filmed all over the world and made by various international studios. Since 2020, Netflix has released "The Stranger" and "Stay Close" (made in England), "The Woods" and "Hold Tight" (made in Poland), "The Innocent" (made in Spain), and "Gone for Good" (made in France).

The Netflix deal came after Coben created "The Five" and "Safe" in England. Coben, for the record, is from New Jersey.

The latest series from Coben, "Fool Me Once" debuted on Netflix on January 1, 2024, and it's already getting a lot of attention from U.S. audiences. According to an article by Yahoo! News, many viewers took to social media to share their thoughts and agree that it is almost instantly a new addiction. The article quotes many casual viewers as loving "Fool Me Once," while also citing the show's lackluster reviews. Case in point, the Independent's review described it as being implausible and melodramatic.

Implausible melodrama, however, can be a wonderful salve for many.