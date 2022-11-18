Doctor Who Adds Coronation Street Star Millie Gibson As The Doctor's New Companion

According to the BBC, The Doctor has a brand new companion. 18-year-old actor Millie Gibson, best known for her turn on the soap opera "Coronation Street," will be appearing alongside Ncuti Gatwa when the latter makes his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor on "Doctor Who" in 2023. Like many companions past, this will be Gibson's biggest breakout role to date, but her other credits include the children's show "Jamie Johnson" and "Butterfly," a drama about a girl coming to terms with her gender identity.

Gibson will play the cheerfully named Ruby Sunday in "Doctor Who" when the series returns from hiatus. While little is known about Ruby as of yet, "Sex Education" star Gatwa has described Gibson herself in a way that makes it clear that she'll be a great match for his Doctor. "Millie just is the companion," he shared in a statement to the BBC. "She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor." The BAFTA-winning actor continued, "From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent."