Why Is David Tennant Back In Doctor Who? An Investigation

As first revealed back in May 2022, former "Doctor Who" star David Tennant is returning to the seminal sci-fi series alongside his former companion Catherine Tate as Donna Noble as part of the show's 60th anniversary. Whovians got their first glimpse of the returning Doctor in the recent special that marked the end of Jodie Whitaker's time in the TARDIS. However, Tennant's appearance in "The Power of the Doctor" wasn't exactly under the circumstances that Whovians expected to see the Tenth Doctor again. Well, I guess it's actually the Fourteenth Doctor now!

In the episode, due to reasoning that doesn't exactly make sense, the Thirteenth Doctor is forced to regenerate into the Master. During this time, when Sacha Dhawan's mad Time Lord is in control of The Doctor's body, she meets a mysterious figure in what is essentially the Ancestral Plane. Dubbed the Guardians of the Edge of Existence, this being inside The Doctor's consciousness can change their appearance to resemble her past regenerations — specifically the first (David Bradley), fifth (Peter Davison), sixth (Colin Baker), seventh (Sylvester McCoy), and eighth (Paul McGann). They tell the latest incarnation of the Doctor that a Time Lord's body is still unstable following a regeneration, but especially after a forced one, so time is running out to take back their body.

The Doctor eventually regains her body thanks to Yaz, but is mortally wounded in her final confrontation with the Master. After one last ice cream cone with her closest companion from this era of the show, the Doctor's time has come to actually regenerate. And when she does, she emerges with the familiar teeth of Tennant's Doctor.

But how is that even possible? Some clues from some the past decades of the series might offer a bit of an explanation.