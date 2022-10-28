Disney To Give Doctor Who A Creative And Budgetary 'Makeover' — What Does This Mean For The Show?

A brand-new era of "Doctor Who" is upon us, and not just because Jodie Whittaker has finished her run as the intrepid Time Lord they call The Doctor (for more on that, read /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui's review of Whittaker's sendoff). Starting in 2023, the long-running sci-fi series — a British institution since its launch in 1963 and revival in 2005 — is going where it has never gone before. No, not the corners of time and space that don't look suspiciously like Europe in disguise (or the rare trip elsewhere), I'm referring to its new home on Disney+.

Under the watchful eyes of Russell T. Davies, who's returning as showrunner more than a decade after overseeing the first four seasons of the series' modern run, new episodes of "Doctor Who" will stream on Disney+ outside of the U.K. and Ireland (where they will bow on the BBC, same as ever). However, according to The Telegraph, the Mouse House won't be merely providing a new global platform for the show. Per the outlet, "The American corporation will have a say in creative decisions for 'Doctor Who,' under the terms of a co-production deal made with the BBC over its long-running sci-fi series."

Here's where things start to get fuzzy. The Telegraph reports that Davies will "retain the overall creative vision" for "Doctor Who," even as Disney gives the show "vast budgets beyond the BBC's means, allowing for more cinematic production values and more stars." The bit about a bigger budget isn't surprising, given that the rise of streaming has led to inflated costs across the board (especially when it comes to sci-fi and fantasy series). It's that line about "more stars" and the yet-to-be-discussed matter of the show's tone that's understandably got Whovians eyeing Disney like it's a Weeping Angel poised to strike.