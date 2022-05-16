Doctor Who Casts Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney As 'Rose' For 60th Anniversary

The "Doctor Who" news won't stop coming! Just a day after the long-running BBC series got fans' hearts and minds racing with the news of David Tennant and Catherine Tate's return to the show, a new castmate has just been announced. Yasmin Finney, of "Heartstopper" fame, will be joining the cast as Rose.

You read that correctly: Finney's character shares a name with the beloved companion played by Billie Piper during Tennant's run as the Tenth Doctor. The announcement was shared via the show's official Twitter account, which posted a photo of the actor along with a red rose emoji. "Doctor Who gains its own heartstopper as Yasmin Finney joins the cast," the announcement reads, referencing Finney's breakout role as Elle in the popular Netflix series "Heartstopper."

Fans have been eager to find out who will play the companion of the Fourteenth Doctor, a role that will be filled by "Sex Education" actor Ncuti Gatwa. Although Finney's casting seems significant, there's actually no indication in the press materials shared that she'll be taking on the companion role. What we do know for sure is that she'll make her debut appearance in the show's 60th anniversary special (or specials), which is set for 2023.