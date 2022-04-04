Hold Tight Trailer: A Teen Goes Missing In Netflix's New Harlan Coben Crime Drama

No one is a bigger fan of Harlan Coben than the folks over at Netflix! In the past four years, the streamer has churned out six different adaptations from the mystery novelist, starting with 2018's "Safe" all the way down to their latest upcoming series, "Hold Tight." As we are now living in the dire age of extended universes, it only feels right to dub these stories the Coben Cinematic Universe, most of which you'll recognize for their twisty storylines, delving into unresolved mysteries and thrilling murder cases with an endless abundance of twists to throw your theories off course. Coben has penned 33 novels to date and in 2018, signed a multi-million-dollar five-year deal with Netflix to adapt 14 of said novels into TV series. With one year to go, the streamer still has plenty of stories to choose from — and judging by their popularity thus far, it wouldn't be surprising to see this deal extended.

The latest addition to their quickly growing Coben collection is a six-part drama set to arrive later this month. You can catch the first trailer for "Hold Tight" below.