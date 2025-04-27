6 Best Spy Movies James Bond Fans Need To Watch

For some time now, fans have wanted to see Christopher Nolan take on the James Bond franchise. Unfortunately, former producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson exercised such fastidious control over the property that it made it impossible for Nolan to retain all creative oversight — something which the director famously requires in order to make his movies. As such, this particular collaboration never came to pass, despite the fact that Nolan has always seemed up for directing a Bond movie. Whether anything will change in the future remains to be seen, but if we never get a Nolan 007 film, we at least have "Tenet."

Advertisement

The film debuted during the global pandemic and wasn't exactly Nolan's most revered effort, with /Film's Chris Evangelista dubbing "Tenet" a frustrating, muddled movie. But whatever you think of the film, it's still fascinating to watch from the perspective of a 007 connoisseur. Nolan broke his own tradition by not showing his cast any Bond movies before filming began, with the director explaining his choice to TotalFilm thusly, "I think we all have the spy genre so in our bones and in our fingertips. I actually wanted to work from a memory and a feeling of that genre, rather than the specifics." Such an approach yielded what is the British filmmaker's most obviously Bond-esque movie, despite the fact that, by his own admission, he was attempting to take the spy movie in a much different direction.

Advertisement

It's true that "Tenet" isn't exactly interchangeable with any of 007's outings. For one, there's the heavy sci-fi element that makes John David Washington's Protagonist and his journey through time a little too fantastical for the Bond saga. But strip that element away and you have Nolan doing international espionage, which, just as "Interstellar" was Nolan doing "2001: A Space Odyssey," is about as close to Bond as the man has gotten yet. An esteemed British filmmaker, who's long been mooted as the perfect 007 director, taking on the spy genre is easily one of the most important entries on this list, and should form a part of every fans' crypto-Bond watchlist.