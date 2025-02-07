Watch Henry Cavill's James Bond Audition And Realize Why Daniel Craig Got The Part

Though we've heard much about how Henry Cavill was in the running for Bond and how good he would have been, we've never actually seen any footage of him performing as 007. The closest we got was 2015's Cavill-led box office bomb "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in which the British actor portrayed American agent Napoleon Solo but was essentially showcasing his abilities as a quasi-Bond. Now, however, we actually have his "Casino Royale" audition tape, and without being needlessly mean, it's perhaps not quite as "tremendous" as Martin Campbell would have us believe.

The audition leaked on YouTube and sees a 22-year-old Cavill perform dialogue from 1995's "Goldeneye," another Campbell-helmed Bond entry. That means we get to see Cavill deliver classic 007 lines such as, "Vodka martini, shaken not stirred" and, "Bond, James Bond." Unfortunately, it's all a bit awkward and if nothing else, proves that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were right to go with Craig — not that Cavill himself has ever disagreed.

The actor previously told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that while it came down to just him and Craig back in 2005, he admitted that he "wasn't ready at the time." I think it's fair to say that's evident from the tape, which shows a long-haired Cavill remaining oddly still as he reads the lines, barely moving his head throughout the scene. Though there are flashes of charisma (mostly conveyed through some expressive eyebrow work from the actor), his overall delivery is surprisingly wooden and reserved. While that might have translated to a certain kind of intensity on the big screen, it's not clear at all that his restrained take on the material was working in the audition room.

Meanwhile Anthony Starr's James Bond audition leaked online, causing "The Boys" fans to go wild. Starr was one of numerous other actors who auditioned for "Casino Royale," alongside Sam Worthington and Rupert Friend, but there's no doubt that Craig was the man for the job, even if he did everything he could to sabotage his casting as 007.