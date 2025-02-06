Antony Starr's Leaked James Bond Audition Has The Boys Fans Going Wild

Movie lovers would be hard-pressed to find a movie role that comes with as much pressure, drama, and, oh yeah, controversy as James Bond. The general public is still waiting on pins and needles to see who officially takes the torch from the irreplaceable Daniel Craig, with rumors strongly pointing to "Kraven the Hunter" star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next man up to inherit the mantle. (It's okay, Craig seems just fine using his clout to star in movies like "Queer," "Wake Up Dead Man," and, bizarrely enough, a "Sgt. Rock" adaptation for DC.) So, while the future of the franchise remains somewhat cloudy, what better time to look back at the past and consider all the what-ifs that could've potentially come to fruition?

Bond aficionados will forever obsess over fan-castings like Idris Elba, Dev Patel, and the always-popular Henry Cavill, but here's one twist they probably didn't see coming. None other than Homelander himself, "The Boys" actor Antony Starr, was once in the running to play the British superspy with a license to kill in 2006's "Casino Royale" — or, at the very least, he made it far enough to earn himself a screen test for the then-new take on the famous character. Of course, this would eventually become a much younger, more hotheaded, and far less suave version of Bond than audiences had ever seen before. The video featuring Starr, however, feels like a far cry from Craig's far less refined approach to the character. The footage was recently uploaded to blogger Ron South's YouTube page (via Total Film), showing off a whopping four-and-a-half minutes from Starr's original audition video taking place 20 years ago and immediately throwing "The Boys" fans into a tizzy.

Check out the full clip below!