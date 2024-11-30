The Henry Cavill Box Office Bomb That Almost Starred Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill have already shared the big screen in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," a movie that gave us that amazing arm-cocking moment from Cavill which became internet-famous for being both utterly ridiculous and undeniably cool. But before these two stars faced off against one another in Cruise's long-running action franchise, they were both up for a role in a movie that ended up being a major box office bomb.

Adapting the hit 1960s spy series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." proved to be quite tricky for Hollywood, with the project almost coming to fruition several times starting in the 1990s. After Quentin Tarantino turned down the opportunity to direct, big names such as director Steven Soderbergh and stars George Clooney, Channing Tatum, and Bradley Cooper were all reportedly involved with the project at various points.

Eventually, Warner Bros. managed to make a go of it with Guy Ritchie directing and Tom Cruise set to star as CIA agent Napoleon Solo, the role played by Robert Vaughn on the original series. Cruise was going to appear opposite now-disgraced actor Armie Hammer, who would play the role of antagonist Illya Kuryakin, and it looked as if this long-gestating adaptation would finally come to fruition.

Then, Cruise bailed.