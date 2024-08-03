One Of Henry Cavill's Best Movies Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

For nearly two decades, a film adaptation of the hit 1960s spy series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." seemed perpetually on the brink of getting made. Warner Bros. nearly enticed Quentin Tarantino to take it on in the mid-1990s as his hotly anticipated follow-up to "Pulp Fiction," but he chose to make "Jackie Brown" instead. Directors like Matthew Vaughn and David Dobkin circled the project. A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Ryan Reynolds (among many others) eyed the film at one point or another. Steven Soderbergh came very close to helming a version starring George Clooney as Napoleon Solo (the role originated by Robert Vaughn), but he backed out over budget issues. The film was a go in 2013 with Guy Ritchie directing Tom Cruise and Armie Hammer as, respectively, Solo and Illya Kuryakin (played by David McCallum on the show), but Cruise stuck with Ethan Hunt and the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

At this point, WB and producer John Davis were practically past the starting line (Alicia Vikander had been cast in the female lead), so they quickly pivoted to Henry Cavill, who was on the cusp of superstardom at the time as the DC Extended Universe's Superman, as Solo and plunged into production. Everyone from Ritchie on down brought their A-game. "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." is a smart, stylish piece of Hollywood action filmmaking. It should've been a hit.

Alas, audiences were cool to the film when it opened on August 14, 2015. Mixed reviews certainly didn't help its cause, but the film's biggest impediment was the competition. "Mission: Impossible –- Rogue Nation" was still going great guns in its third weekend of release (proving Cruise chose wisely), while "Straight Outta Compton" was all the rage with its stunning $60 million debut. Nine years later, Netflix subscribers appear to be coming around on the movie in a big way –- and the timing for its delayed popularity couldn't be better for Cavill.