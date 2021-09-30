Henry Cavill Won't Say No To Playing James Bond

Henry Cavill has fielded a great many questions about possibly playing James Bond next, but the conversation is a bit different now as Daniel Craig is getting ready to hang up his Walther with the release of "No Time to Die" just around the corner. To that end, when asked about it recently, Cavill explained that he won't say no to an opportunity to be in the franchise — be it as 007, or in any other capacity.

The "Man of Steel" and "The Witcher" actor recently sat down for a chat with The Movie Dweeb. In the brief clip, Cavill is asked about possibly playing a Bond villain, instead of 007 himself. Cavill replied that if long-time franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson come calling, he's picking up the phone:

"If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."

Cavill, for his part, has made similar comments in the past. He's not shied away from the idea of putting on a suit and playing ball with MI6. Whether or not that leads to anything remains to be seen, though he does seem to be a popular choice amongst fans. And given what we saw of him in both the underrated "Man From U.N.C.L.E." and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," it's easy to see why. Who wouldn't want to watch that man reload his arms as Bond?