Henry Cavill Won't Say No To Playing James Bond
Henry Cavill has fielded a great many questions about possibly playing James Bond next, but the conversation is a bit different now as Daniel Craig is getting ready to hang up his Walther with the release of "No Time to Die" just around the corner. To that end, when asked about it recently, Cavill explained that he won't say no to an opportunity to be in the franchise — be it as 007, or in any other capacity.
The "Man of Steel" and "The Witcher" actor recently sat down for a chat with The Movie Dweeb. In the brief clip, Cavill is asked about possibly playing a Bond villain, instead of 007 himself. Cavill replied that if long-time franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson come calling, he's picking up the phone:
"If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."
Cavill, for his part, has made similar comments in the past. He's not shied away from the idea of putting on a suit and playing ball with MI6. Whether or not that leads to anything remains to be seen, though he does seem to be a popular choice amongst fans. And given what we saw of him in both the underrated "Man From U.N.C.L.E." and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," it's easy to see why. Who wouldn't want to watch that man reload his arms as Bond?
The Hunt for the Next 007
Here's what we know for sure: The James Bond franchise will continue beyond "No Time to Die." While Daniel Craig will get a moment to take a victory lap, the producers have revealed that the hunt for the next 007 will begin next year. A recent report from Page Six claims that Regé-Jean Page ("Bridgerton"), George MacKay ("1917"), and indeed Henry Cavill are the favorites to take over the role right now, according to unnamed insiders.
But it's truly tough to know how the producers are going to play things, especially with the Amazon acquisition of MGM looming. Craig is incredibly popular. Will they try to recapture that same vibe? Will they go in a radically different direction? It's difficult to say. Cavill seems like a safe choice, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. It really is up in the air at this point.
"No Time to Die" arrives in theaters on October 8.