A James Bond Director Thinks This Superhero Actor Would Have Been A Good 007

The last James Bond movie at the time of writing, Cary Joji Fukunaga's "No Time To Die," was released in 2021, a full six years after its predecessor "Spectre." "No Time to Die" was announced as the fifth and final James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig in the role, and the filmmakers became bold, killing Craig's Bond for good at the end. And it wasn't ambiguous; Bond was killed by multiple missiles, clearly being reduced to shreds of carbon. Most James Bond movies have a notice in the credits that "James Bond Will Return," but it seemed less likely this time.

Over the years, various filmmakers have found ways to make 007's adventures remain exciting, using the character as a reflection of the politics of the time. The Pierce Brosnan 007 films, for instance, were a riff on the power vacuum of a post-Cold War world, and the Daniel Craig 007 movies toughened up the character for a post-9/11 world. If Eon Productions continue to make James Bond movies, the next one will have to feel relevant in a world that's seeing a rise in xenophobic authoritarianism. And, of course, it will be vital to choose the right actor.

Selecting a new James Bond is always a fun proposition, and fans all over the world have a jolly old time speculating on the matter. /Film itself has addressed the issue, while noting out the rumors that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently a frontrunner for the role.

Director Martin Campell also has an opinion. Campbell directed "GoldenEye," one of the best James Bond movies, as well as "Casino Royale," one of the best-reviewed. When casting "Casino Royale," Campbell recalls being impressed by an audition from "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill. The role ultimately went to Craig, but Campbell told Deadline in 2023 that Cavill would also have made a decent James Bond.