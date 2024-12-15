A James Bond Director Thinks This Superhero Actor Would Have Been A Good 007
The last James Bond movie at the time of writing, Cary Joji Fukunaga's "No Time To Die," was released in 2021, a full six years after its predecessor "Spectre." "No Time to Die" was announced as the fifth and final James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig in the role, and the filmmakers became bold, killing Craig's Bond for good at the end. And it wasn't ambiguous; Bond was killed by multiple missiles, clearly being reduced to shreds of carbon. Most James Bond movies have a notice in the credits that "James Bond Will Return," but it seemed less likely this time.
Over the years, various filmmakers have found ways to make 007's adventures remain exciting, using the character as a reflection of the politics of the time. The Pierce Brosnan 007 films, for instance, were a riff on the power vacuum of a post-Cold War world, and the Daniel Craig 007 movies toughened up the character for a post-9/11 world. If Eon Productions continue to make James Bond movies, the next one will have to feel relevant in a world that's seeing a rise in xenophobic authoritarianism. And, of course, it will be vital to choose the right actor.
Selecting a new James Bond is always a fun proposition, and fans all over the world have a jolly old time speculating on the matter. /Film itself has addressed the issue, while noting out the rumors that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently a frontrunner for the role.
Director Martin Campell also has an opinion. Campbell directed "GoldenEye," one of the best James Bond movies, as well as "Casino Royale," one of the best-reviewed. When casting "Casino Royale," Campbell recalls being impressed by an audition from "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill. The role ultimately went to Craig, but Campbell told Deadline in 2023 that Cavill would also have made a decent James Bond.
Henry Cavill was 'a little too young' to play James Bond at the time
Campbell feels he made the right decision with casting Daniel Craig for "Casino Royale," but had nothing negative to say about Cavill:
"He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn't exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape ... very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time, back then."
Cavill, the Deadline article points out, was merely 22 when he auditioned, while Craig was already 38. It seems that Campbell wanted someone a little bit tougher and more grizzled, rather than someone who was too young to rent a car. Campbell noted, though, that even though Cavill would still be a fine James Bond, he has by now aged out of the role. At the time of the interview, Cavill was 40, and Campbell thought that was too old to begin what would likely be a multi-film series:
"Henry's 40, so by the time he's done the third one he's going to be 50 and anything beyond that's two, three years per Bond. [...] He's in good shape Henry, he's a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young."
A few years after his James Bond audition, Cavill was cast as Superman in the decade-long series of DC Extended Universe films, playing the role in five movies (counting both cuts of "Justice League" and a cameo in "Black Adam"). Cavill may not be Bond, but he seems to have secured a notable pop culture alternative that provided him roles for about as long as 007 would have.
Who would you cast as James Bond? I'm still rooting for Dev Patel.