Dev Patel Seeks Bloody, Brutal Revenge In The Monkey Man Trailer

Dev Patel is one of the best actors working today so when he decided his directorial debut would be an action film inspired by everything from "Oldboy" to Indonesian action cinema and "John Wick," his film "Monkey Man" quickly became one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The first trailer focused on the "John Wick" comparison, the brutal hand-to-hand combat and a revenge tale, but there's more to "Monkey Man" than meets the eye. The film follows Patel as Kid, a young man working at an underground fight club in a fictional Indian metropolis where he loses for cash. Eventually, Kid gets tired of just getting beaten up and decides to take the fight to the malignant elite that both killed his mother and systemically oppresses the working-class in the city. He takes up the "Monkey Man" persona, which is inspired by Hanuman, the half-human half-ape deity in the Hindu epic "Ramayana."

When the movie premiered at the SXSW film festival, it did so to thunderous applause and praise. Our own Jacob Hall said "The highest highs are frankly extraordinary" and even if you can feel the energy of this being a first time director, it still shows the promise of an action star and a good action director who can craft kickass fight sequences. The latest trailer was just released, and you can see just how awesome the film is by catching the preview above.