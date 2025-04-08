An Incredible Fan Theory Connects James Bond To A Hit '90s Action Movie

As of this writing, there are 26 James Bond films, and now that Amazon fully controls the 007 franchise, we're probably going to get a heck of a lot more. In fact, the Amazon deal will likely result in a cavalcade of Bond spin-offs, which, depending on how you feel about the company's ability to do Bond justice, is either a good thing or the beginning of the end for the now 63-year-old franchise.

Still, there's no escaping the fact that if we do get an expanded Bond universe, fans likely won't be too pleased. Former Bond producers and longtime custodians of the IP, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, were famously protective of the 007 saga being a movie franchise. As such, fans will almost certainly be dismayed should Amazon start churning out Moneypenny origin stories and the solo adventures of Felix Leiter. But the truth is, those fans have already tried to expand the Bond universe beyond the 26 official EON features.

Specifically, there is an increasing tendency to try to expand upon the standard Bond canon by imagining former 007 actors as playing the super spy in other films that are not official entries in the franchise. Pierce Brosnan is the king of this quasi-genre, having starred in 007-adjacent movies such as "The Thomas Crown Affair" and "The November Man." But there's also a proud tradition of non-Bond Bond movies in general, such as "North by Northwest" or Michael Caine's Harry Palmer films.

The most notable of these non-Bond Bond films, however, happens to star the original (and in most fans' estimation, best) 007 actor: Sean Connery. One of the Scottish star's later films is not just Bond adjacent, but is the subject of a fan theory that claims it's actually a secret 007 movie.