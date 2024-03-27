In 1965, Several James Bond Veterans Made An Anti-James Bond Spy Film

"The Ipcress File" kicks off as a typical espionage story about the search for a missing scientist (hey, that's kinda what "No Time to Die" is about!), but by the end, it morphs into something that presages the paranoid thrillers of the 1970s. It's a little slow, but still entertaining, if for no other reason than being able to see Michael Caine cook (both literally and figuratively) before he became a huge star. And thanks to Otto Heller's terrific cinematography, the movie is never boring; he almost always shoots the action from unique angles, and often views the characters through, under, or around objects that purposefully obscure the foreground.

To get a good representation of film's vibe (and a hint at that cool cinematography), check out the trailer above, which really wants you to know that Caine is playing the lead. It also very seriously, one word at a time, uses the phrase "You. Are. Being. Ipcressed" as the trailer reaches its climax, which is just objectively funny.

