Michael Caine Was The First Person To Ever Hear Goldfinger's Theme Song

You would be hard pressed to find a James Bond fan who does not consider "Goldfinger" to be one of the top five Bond theme songs. A good percentage of those people would even put it at number one. This was the first proper Bond theme as we know it, where it plays over the intricately designed title sequence. "Dr. No" and "From Russia with Love" both featured instrumentals for its credits, though "Russia" does have a title song at the end of the film.

"Goldfinger," written by John Barry and performed by Shirley Bassey, is what everyone hopes a Bond theme will be. Sultry, brash, and delicious in a way where you cannot get it out of your head the rest of the day, if not the week. One would think that the first time someone heard this song would be when John Barry, sitting down at a piano in a recording studio, played it for Shirley Bassey and the filmmakers. As the new documentary "The Sound of 007" on Prime Video tells us, it was actually legendary British actor Michael Caine who was the first to hear it.

Caine was a young actor in London getting all the film and theatre work he possibly could. This was before "Alfie," before "The Ipcress File," even before "Zulu." Caine was not the movie star we know him to be. He was very good friends with John Barry and ended up staying with him for a brief period, which just so happened to be the time Barry was writing "Goldfinger." Lucky for Michael Caine.