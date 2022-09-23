James Bond's Music Accomplishes Something The Character Never Could

Peter Hunt, a skilled editor taking the director's chair for the first time, delivered and then some, but the key to "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," the primary reason it is the greatest Bond movie ever made, is John Barry's score. "We Have All the Time in the World" is the series' most lushly romantic theme. Lazenby isn't always comfortable in front of the camera, but Barry's music richly conveys what the actor cannot always get across (it also helps that Lazenby's paired with the incomparable Diana Rigg). For the first time ever in a Bond movie, we feel longing and, in the end, genuine grief.

There's a reason "No Time to Die" ended with Barry's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" theme. The franchise hit several ludicrous low points throughout its run, but, in the end, the Bond we loved, regardless of who played him, was a wounded romantic. The rotating roster of "Bond Girls" always felt a lot less callous if you knew Bond could never commit to a relationship because his wife was murdered on their wedding day. The music put that across. It gave us a twenty-five-film throughline. There's nothing throughout the course of film history that's remotely comparable.