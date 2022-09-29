Here's When You Can Watch All The James Bond Movies On Prime Video

Back in March, Amazon officially acquired MGM. The company whose logo bears Leo the lion was once a Hollywood powerhouse, a premiere studio of the Golden Age, but has now become something of a smaller production company that has, as of late, chosen to put their name behind some really wonderful, auteur-driven work like "Licorice Pizza," "Cyrano," and "Three Thousand Years of Longing." Of course, when Amazon chose to spend $8.5 billion on the company, they weren't doing it because of their commitment to MGM's motto "Ars Gratia Artis (Art for Art's Sake)." No, that money goes to MGM's dizzying back catalogue of films, and most importantly, this means they now have the deal with Eon Productions for the James Bond franchise.

For Bond fans who have not gone in and bought a bunch of Blu-rays or DVDs of the series, they have been patiently awaiting the day that the 25 pictures in the series (so far) would be available on Prime Video, as now they are Amazon's property. As of this writing, only three Bond movies are currently available to stream on the service, "GoldenEye," "Skyfall," and "No Time to Die." Well, they do not have to wait that much longer, as they are going to arrive on Prime Video (again) in just a few more days.