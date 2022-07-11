Monty Norman, Composer Of The James Bond Theme, Has Died At 94

Monty Norman, the man who composed the iconic "James Bond" theme music, has died. Norman was 94 years old. The news was initially shared by the BBC, and a notice on his personal website has also confirmed his passing. The message on his website reads, "It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness." No further details have been provided at this time.

While Norman had a long, varied career, composing music for the stage as well as for movies such as "The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll" and "The Day the Earth Caught Fire," he is best known for crafting the legendary music that first accompanied 007 in his first cinematic adventure, "Dr. No," in 1962. That film is the only one in the franchise to not have a pre-title sequence. Instead, we see the spy shooting his gun at the screen in what would eventually become a familiar trope in the "James Bond" series. The music that played as this gunshot rang out has gone on to become one of the most recognizable and enduring pieces of music ever put to film, lasting for 60 years from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig.

Outside of film, Norman also worked as a singer in the '50s and '60s, heading up various big band outfits. He also wrote songs for several stage musicals during his career, including "Belle" and "Songbook."