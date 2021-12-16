The Sound Of 007 Documentary Will Celebrate The Music Of James Bond At Apple

The music of Bond, James Bond, will be explored in a new documentary for Apple TV+. As revealed by Apple, MGM, and Eon Productions, a new feature-length doc titled "The Sound of 007" is in the works for the streaming service, and its release will be timed around the 60th anniversary of the "James Bond" franchise next year. This will undoubtedly be but a small fraction of the celebration, but one that should appeal in a big way to hardcore fans.

Few details have been provided at this time. There is no word on who is directing, who will appear in the doc, or how long it will be. We have been given a rough release timeframe, though, with the film set to debut on Apple TV+ in October 2022. Per a brief press release, the doc is described as follows:

"The Sound of 007" will go behind the lens into the greatest movie franchise in history from the genesis of Dr. No and the iconic 007 theme song all the way to "No Time To Die," mixing heartfelt interviews with incredible James Bond archive material.

Also of note, Eon has partnered with Ventureland for the upcoming doc. This should be good news to fans as the two companies also previously partnered for "Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007," which was produced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the franchise back in 2012. And, for my money, it was excellent.