The Sound Of 007 Documentary Will Celebrate The Music Of James Bond At Apple
The music of Bond, James Bond, will be explored in a new documentary for Apple TV+. As revealed by Apple, MGM, and Eon Productions, a new feature-length doc titled "The Sound of 007" is in the works for the streaming service, and its release will be timed around the 60th anniversary of the "James Bond" franchise next year. This will undoubtedly be but a small fraction of the celebration, but one that should appeal in a big way to hardcore fans.
Few details have been provided at this time. There is no word on who is directing, who will appear in the doc, or how long it will be. We have been given a rough release timeframe, though, with the film set to debut on Apple TV+ in October 2022. Per a brief press release, the doc is described as follows:
"The Sound of 007" will go behind the lens into the greatest movie franchise in history from the genesis of Dr. No and the iconic 007 theme song all the way to "No Time To Die," mixing heartfelt interviews with incredible James Bond archive material.
Also of note, Eon has partnered with Ventureland for the upcoming doc. This should be good news to fans as the two companies also previously partnered for "Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007," which was produced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the franchise back in 2012. And, for my money, it was excellent.
A Lot of Great (and Not-So-Great) Material to Cover
What's nice about this new film is that it doesn't have to cover everything. It is very focused and can hone in on what is arguably one of the most important trademarks of the series overall. The "James Bond" theme is one of the most recognizable pieces of music in pop culture history, and there are some truly incredible theme songs that have come about over the years. Carly Simon's "Nobody Does It Better" is (or at least should be, in my opinion) right near the top of the list, with the song attached to Roger Moore's "The Spy Who Loved Me."
Other notable examples include Shirley Bassey's "Goldfinger" theme, as well as Adele's absolute banger for "Skyfall." And let us not forget the scores to the movies themselves, which are often downright excellent. Even some of the less-great movies in the series such as "Moonraker" come with soundtracks that are worth your time.
It also might be a lot of fun if they're willing to dive into the stuff that didn't work, such as Madonna's dreadful "Die Another Day" for the Pierce Brosnan film of the same name. In this fan's humble opinion, that song is the lowest low point in the history of the entire franchise. Yes, worse than a pigeon doing a double-take in "Moonraker."
"The Sound of 007" does not yet have a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details come our way.