A Classic James Bond Film Got Some Secret Assistance From Stanley Kubrick

1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me" is a landmark James Bond film for several reasons. For one, it fully cemented Sir Roger Moore as Bond, establishing his take on the character as distinctive and separate from Sean Connery and George Lazenby. For another, it introduced another recurring character to the continuity-lite franchise: Richard Kiel's imposing (and mostly silent) henchman, Jaws. The film also featured a then-groundbreaking stunt sequence, a buzzworthy moment that helped it become the massive box-office hit the franchise needed in order to continue at all after the underperformance of "The Man With the Golden Gun."

Most intriguingly for the spy movie in general, however, "The Spy Who Loved Me" introduced the notion of detente between Her Majesty's Secret Service (represented by Bond) and the KGB (represented by Barbara Bach as Anya Amasova). This spirit of tolerance and occasional cooperation continued throughout the next several Bond films, and seemed to indicate a general desire in the culture for the long-running Cold War to finally be over. As in many a good drama, it's a kick to see Bond get an assist from an unlikely ally.

In the way life often imitates art, that's exactly what happened behind the scenes of "The Spy Who Loved Me," too. Well, sort of: When production designer Ken Adam and cinematographer Claude Renoir ran into an issue while struggling to light the centerpiece set of the film — the interior of the villain's massive floating submarine dock — they received an assist from none other than photographer extraordinaire (and, oh yeah, film director) Stanley Kubrick.