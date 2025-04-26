15 Best Movie Opening Title Sequences Of All Time

Opening title sequences are dying a slow death. Though they may have been replaced by the closing credits sequence (thanks Marvel), even those are a rare treat. Filmmakers simply don't deliver a 2.5-minute opening title sequence that often, perhaps suspecting today's viewers don't have the patience. Blame our micro-second attention spans, somewhere between fruit flies and goldfish. Or maybe — considering every other movie is a 2.5-plus-hour epic — filmmakers simply don't want to spend one second on scenes they didn't shoot. Whatever the reason, it's a darn shame, as great opening title sequences have often contributed greatly to cinematic masterpieces. So we're going to celebrate the best!

Firstly, we're saluting opening title sequences, not opening credits scenes. What's the distinction? While a title sequence is separate from the movie itself, whjile a scene occurs within the movie (e.g. "Touch of Evil," "Deadpool"). Secondly, this is not a ranking. Honestly, we're not even sure how to rank title sequences ("I prefer the circle over the square"). Rather, it's a celebration of opening title sequences that were both artistic achievements and successfully set the scene for the movie we were about to watch.

There have been many great opening title sequences in the history of cinema, but these 15 are the best movie opening title sequences of all time!