Why To Kill A Mockingbird Went A Black And White Route To Adapt The Classic Book

The black and white images of "To Kill a Mockingbird" are seared onto my brain. Just the film's monochrome snapshots of young, rambunctious Scout (Mary Badham, with an uncredited Kim Stanley providing the grown-up Scout's wistful narration) with her friends in the sweltering days of summer — or being scolded for her unkindly manner — are enough to conjure memories of childhood without tipping over into nostalgia.

Compare that to the scenes set at nighttime where Scout and her companions investigate their elusive, reclusive neighbor, Arthur "Boo" Radley (Robert Duvall). These sequences evoke the terror of being a helpless child with their long shadows and sinister ambience, culminating with the film's intense climax (and its profoundly touching aftermath). Even in the movie's agitated courtroom scenes, the black and white visuals serve to augment the fiery emotions on display rather than distract from them.

Director Robert Mulligan's classic 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winner, itself a bildungsroman loosely inspired by Lee's own upbringing, takes place in Jim Crow-era Alabama circa the 1930s. When Scout's father, Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), proves to be the only lawyer willing to defend Tom Robinson (Brock Peters of "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" fame), a Black man accused of assaulting a white woman, he invites violence from the community upon himself and, in time, his children.

Atticus himself is less of a white savior in his attitude — he'd scoff at anyone who made him out to be a hero — than he is in the way he's perceived. Real-life white folk love to imagine they'd do what he does if they were in his shoes, but many of them would've quietly refused to intervene on Tom's behalf or, in some cases, merely spat in his face like Bob Ewell (James Anderson), had they existed in the story.

This is what makes the film's black and white cinematography so essential.