The Aspen Beer From Ridley Scott's Alien Has Made Its Way To Real Life

Look, we're well aware that most movies and TV shows are fake. But that doesn't keep us from wanting to bring the universes that we love on the big screen and the flickering box into the real world. Even though we can't have lightsabers or Iron Man suits as depicted in motion pictures and TV series, there are some cool props inspired by Hollywood productions that we can bring home. Personally, I love when they're more innocuous items, such as a real Turbo Man action figure from "Jingle All the Way" or a Pepsi Perfect from "Back to the Future Part II." So I'm happy to report that a deep cut prop from the original "Alien" is now available for fans to get their hands on.

Aspen Beer is a fictional brand of suds created by Weyland-Yutani in the original "Alien," and it can be clearly seen when the Nostromo crew is eating, just before Kane (John Hurt) has his chest busted by a Xenomorph. While "the company" is never mentioned by name in the first movie in 1979, their name appears on the beer cans as "Weylan Yutani," which was ultimately changed to Weyland-Yutani in "Aliens" and has been used ever since. While Aspen Beer has appeared in "Alien" movies from time to time, including the more recent "Alien: Covenant" and the newly released "Alien: Romulus," it's never been a real beer available for consumption. But that changed this year.

Angel City Brewery

Angel City Brewery, based out of Los Angeles, has been tasked with officially releasing Aspen Beer, and it also comes in cans with artwork lifted directly from the original movie — but it has the proper Weyland-Yutani name. Find out how to can get your hands on the "Alien" Aspen Beer from Angel City Brewery below.