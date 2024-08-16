The Aspen Beer From Ridley Scott's Alien Has Made Its Way To Real Life
Look, we're well aware that most movies and TV shows are fake. But that doesn't keep us from wanting to bring the universes that we love on the big screen and the flickering box into the real world. Even though we can't have lightsabers or Iron Man suits as depicted in motion pictures and TV series, there are some cool props inspired by Hollywood productions that we can bring home. Personally, I love when they're more innocuous items, such as a real Turbo Man action figure from "Jingle All the Way" or a Pepsi Perfect from "Back to the Future Part II." So I'm happy to report that a deep cut prop from the original "Alien" is now available for fans to get their hands on.
Aspen Beer is a fictional brand of suds created by Weyland-Yutani in the original "Alien," and it can be clearly seen when the Nostromo crew is eating, just before Kane (John Hurt) has his chest busted by a Xenomorph. While "the company" is never mentioned by name in the first movie in 1979, their name appears on the beer cans as "Weylan Yutani," which was ultimately changed to Weyland-Yutani in "Aliens" and has been used ever since. While Aspen Beer has appeared in "Alien" movies from time to time, including the more recent "Alien: Covenant" and the newly released "Alien: Romulus," it's never been a real beer available for consumption. But that changed this year.
Angel City Brewery, based out of Los Angeles, has been tasked with officially releasing Aspen Beer, and it also comes in cans with artwork lifted directly from the original movie — but it has the proper Weyland-Yutani name. Find out how to can get your hands on the "Alien" Aspen Beer from Angel City Brewery below.
Weyland-Yutani thinks you deserve a beer
Angel City Brewery calls the Aspen Beer a "bright, easy-drinking blonde ale" that also "offers a unique taste experience that will delight both fans of the franchise and beer enthusiasts alike." But how can you get some for yourself? It won't be easy for most of the world, but if you want to sip some Aspen Beer like the crew of the Nostromo, here's how you can get it.
Aspen Beer is available on draft, for on-site consumption, at Angel City Brewery while supplies last. There are also select theaters across Los Angeles that will have Aspen Beer available on draft. Sadly, the company wasn't able to provide a list of the participating theaters, so you'll have to do your own research to figure that out. Maybe Alamo Drafthouse is a good place to start? If you can't make it to Los Angeles, but you live in California, you can order a four-pack of Aspen Beer cans to be shipped to your home. Those living outside of California will have to get a local friend to buy some and ship it to them. And that's pretty much it.
This is quite the limited release, and there are undoubtedly hardcore "Alien" fans who will be clamoring to get their hands on this beer. So if you want to get some of this limited supply, don't wait! Is it worth making the drive to Los Angeles from across the country? That's up to you! If you can't get ahold of the Aspen Beer, maybe you'd settle for some of your own "Alien: Romulus" Reebok shoes, as seen in the movie.
"Alien: Romulus" is in theaters now.